Torbert Funeral Chapels in Dover are recognizing more than 100 years serving the citizens of Dover.

World War I was over by five weeks Dec. 18, 1918, when the Delaware State News noted the services of Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 South Bradford St., Dover. The business, believed to be the oldest in Dover, is still there.

While a much newer facility at 1145 Lebanon Road, Dover, accommodates more than 250 visitors, Torbert Funeral Chapels operates in the building that predates the business that has provided funeral services to thousands of Delawareans from all walks of life.

Their downtown office displays the article, which also refers to funeral services 15 years earlier when horse-drawn carriages were used.

In addition to the funeral business, the Torbert family has roots in the community, including William “Bill” Torbert’s previous three decades service as an elected official at the county and state level and the family’s involvement in multiple community organizations.

“For more than a century the family business has gone beyond the funeral service itself,” said family member Gary Wallick. “Our focus is on honoring the accomplishments, individuality and life journey of loved ones.”

Torbert Funeral Chapels offer help creating lasting tributes through videos, memorial websites and personalized keepsakes, including memorial folders, prayer cards, thank-you notes and high-quality stationery sets available in more than 500 themes to honor hobbies, style and unique life paths.

For more, call 734-3341 or visit torbertfuneral.com.