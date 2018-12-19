The Salvation Army of Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware announced that, with one week until Christmas, Red Kettle fundraising donations are significantly short — currently at about 40 percent of the overall goal.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign serves tens of thousands of families in need across Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware. That’s why it is sending a plea to individuals, corporations and groups to generously give to the Red Kettle campaign.

Cash donations are accepted at any of The Salvation Army’s red kettles during the remaining days before Christmas at salvationarmypa.org or by texting KETTLE to 41444 on a smartphone.

For more, visit salvationarmypa.org.