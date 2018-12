... 'tis the season for the elves to come out upon the shelves. Take a photo for our contest. Enter your upload! Click the link below.

Upload them here until 5 p.m. Dec. 20::

http://promotions.middletowntranscript.com/Elf-On-The-Shelf-2/gallery

Voting starts 8 a.m. Dec. 21, ends 9 p.m. Dec. 25.